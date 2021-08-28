Millennium Management LLC Invests $277,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.