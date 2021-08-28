Millennium Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. Jowell Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

