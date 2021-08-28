Millennium Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Shares of JWEL stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41. Jowell Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Jowell Global
