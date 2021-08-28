Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

