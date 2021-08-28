Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Up 5%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.15 and last traded at $163.63. Approximately 9,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

