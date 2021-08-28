MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

