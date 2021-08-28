Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 136,800 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $300.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a PEG ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

