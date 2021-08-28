Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $106.28 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,282,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. 1,225,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,670.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

