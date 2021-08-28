Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $21.93 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,821 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Xilinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

