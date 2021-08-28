Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $57.49 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded up $24.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.59. 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

