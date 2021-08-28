Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $25.34 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 439,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

APH stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

