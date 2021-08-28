Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 715,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.09 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

