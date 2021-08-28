Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 441,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

