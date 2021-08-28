Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $382.22 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

