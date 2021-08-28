Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MOMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 3,325,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

