Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.50. Momo shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 19,637 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

