Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 215.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CureVac were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $72.25 on Friday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

