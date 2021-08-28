Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.