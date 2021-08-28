Morgan Stanley Has $4.73 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,382,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,842,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

