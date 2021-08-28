Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 289.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

RADI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

