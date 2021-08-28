Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

