Morgan Stanley Sells 696,725 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 696,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Navient worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

