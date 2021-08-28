Morgan Stanley Sells 72,544 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Raven Industries worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Raven Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.33 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.