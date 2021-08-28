Motco Invests $66,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 733.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 637.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,192.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period.

MJ stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36.

