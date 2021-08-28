Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

NYSE TDOC opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.