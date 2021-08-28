Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,115 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 18.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock worth $17,437,765 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.07. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

