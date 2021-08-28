Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.19 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

