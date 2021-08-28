Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,694 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Everi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everi by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

