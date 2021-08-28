Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,968,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01.

