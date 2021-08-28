MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 39,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,994. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.
MPX International Company Profile
Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.