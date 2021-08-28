MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Up 113.3% in August

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 39,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,994. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

