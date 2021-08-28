MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,009.1% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,395. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

