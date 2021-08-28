NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.68. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NACCO Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of NACCO Industries worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

