NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.68. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
