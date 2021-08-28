National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NA. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.50.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.16. The firm has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

