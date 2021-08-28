National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. 238,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,284. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

