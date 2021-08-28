National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

