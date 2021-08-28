NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. NCR reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,317. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

