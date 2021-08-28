Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATEC. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

