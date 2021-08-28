Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NBCO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. Neon Bloom has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
