Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Update

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NBCO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. Neon Bloom has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

