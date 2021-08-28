Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
