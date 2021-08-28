NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

