NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $82.27, but opened at $85.70. NetApp shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 65,288 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 751.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $310,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

