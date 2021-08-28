New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,101 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

