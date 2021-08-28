New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

