New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,065 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE K opened at $63.28 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

