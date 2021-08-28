New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,473 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

