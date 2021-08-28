Newell Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
