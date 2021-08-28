Newell Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

