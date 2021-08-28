NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

