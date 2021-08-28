NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 497,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,896. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

