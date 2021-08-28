NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

