Nimiq Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.19 or 0.06641652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.00 or 0.01285533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00353997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00617960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00335632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,869,132,401 coins and its circulating supply is 8,207,632,401 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

