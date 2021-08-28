NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading 0.4% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. 146,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,657,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.